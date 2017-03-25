ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for redelephants
Member since 2019
Really light, uplifting strain despite it being an indication dominant. Like a nice sigh of relief. Some of the smoothest hits I've ever had, and ths flavour is mostly just a little sweet. A really nice strain for lazy sundays
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for WEEDMOMSUSA
Member since 2018
First review so here it goes. It took my chronic pain and depression right away. It’s like a “Sound of Music” high, so I find it best after work or not planning on going anywhere. A couple hours in with this Indica dominant strain and you might find yourself aroused in menopause! You kinda like eve...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Out4wildfun
Member since 2018
be ready to get the munchies this will make you want something blueberry pancakes preferred
Avatar for PhilipDeFranco
Member since 2018
The Washington strain by Nebula is DJ short blueberry x Oasis cross. the high is a light body high with full head and body pain relief, also a feeling of content
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for MNSpaCeCadeT
Member since 2018
Strong scent of berry with hints of syrup when smoked. Mellow, smooth and flavorful.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Phattious420
Member since 2018
Love the smell. Love the taste. Love the high.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for tdogII
Member since 2016
If stomach remedy is what you're looking for then blueberry pancakes is a must try! I suffer from severe Crohns disease and have been battling a flare the last couple of weeks so I was on the hunt for something to take the edge off the stomach pain and nausea. That's when I stumbled across this litt...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gummibear
Member since 2016
Blueberry Pancaked supplied by ReUp. Beautiful shimmery nugs, a really nice example of this strain. Smells amazing. Very sweet, much like blueberry muffins or pancakes. Lots of crystals on the piece I got. Fuzzy Stoney high. I can feel my tension easing and my body relaxing. I feel chill and less ir...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted