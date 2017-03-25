Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Pancakes.
Reviews
42
redelephants
Member since 2019
Really light, uplifting strain despite it being an indication dominant. Like a nice sigh of relief. Some of the smoothest hits I've ever had, and ths flavour is mostly just a little sweet. A really nice strain for lazy sundays
First review so here it goes. It took my chronic pain and depression right away. It’s like a “Sound of Music” high, so I find it best after work or not planning on going anywhere. A couple hours in with this Indica dominant strain and you might find yourself aroused in menopause! You kinda like eve...
If stomach remedy is what you're looking for then blueberry pancakes is a must try! I suffer from severe Crohns disease and have been battling a flare the last couple of weeks so I was on the hunt for something to take the edge off the stomach pain and nausea. That's when I stumbled across this litt...
Blueberry Pancaked supplied by ReUp. Beautiful shimmery nugs, a really nice example of this strain. Smells amazing. Very sweet, much like blueberry muffins or pancakes. Lots of crystals on the piece I got. Fuzzy Stoney high. I can feel my tension easing and my body relaxing. I feel chill and less ir...