Hybrid

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

420Tom024
Member since 2015
I think this strain is probably some of the best smoke I've ever had. Definitely an indica!! Tastes like it's actually a pancake, no joke, it really does. Get it if you get a chance!
glamourgamer
Member since 2016
Vaporized in a Da Buddha at the 1:00 position This is an absolutely delicious tasting weed! The scent is a strongly pleasant blueberry scent. The flavor is light with a hint of vanilla. This is a great strain for stress, depression, body aches and discomfort, PTSD and for putting a stop to a gr...
Agent907
Member since 2014
Another tasty strain I've recently discovered at Lake Effect Dispensary in Portage,MI. I like the dense buds and the slow burn when smoking with bowl. The buzz is really good, not very heavy. I felt the effects head to toe. Need to smoke a nice fat joint of it than I'll know fo sho!!!
DHerson
Member since 2017
This is the strain I prefer to all others for treating my PTSD.
Vuki63
Member since 2016
Blueberry Pancakes is a very nice mellow strain. The batch I purchased is a nice balance of indica/sativa. It provided reasonably good pain relief and a nice uplifted, relaxed feeling. Even though the bud was almost 26% THC, it was a fairly mild strain and did not cause any anxiety. Overall a good s...
DJ Short Blueberry
Blueberry Pancakes

User uploaded image of Blueberry PancakesUser uploaded image of Blueberry Pancakes
