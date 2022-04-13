stock photo similar to Blueberry Shortcake
Blueberry Shortcake
Blueberry Shortcake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and uplifted. Blueberry Shortcake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blueberry Shortcake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blueberry Shortcake strain effects
Blueberry Shortcake strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
Blueberry Shortcake strain reviews7
