Blueberry Shortcake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Shortcake.
Blueberry Shortcake strain effects
Blueberry Shortcake strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
Blueberry Shortcake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........y
April 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
I have aspergers and this strain helps a lot with nueroticks and light sensitivity in the morning before work
k........2
September 29, 2022
Relaxed
Talkative
Love it almost as much as Runtz! Puts me in a better mood, I feel like I can finally get up and do normal things! I normally experience migraines/tension that can dampen my mood. This helps lift my head and shoulders as they relax a little and I feel like I can do anything a normal person could do. Headache relief for 1-2 hours.
A........o
November 16, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Got from jars, good stuff, would buy from them again.
c........n
Today
The flower has a light and somewhat citrus scent. Exhale is at first peppery, fading to a subtly sweet and cheesy taste, similar to if you'd recently eaten a cream cheese danish. Doesn't take long to kick in, but it's sneaks up on you. You may just suddenly notice yourself feeling lighter or more optimistic. Was suggested to me as a mood booster, and so far it's delivered.