  3. Blueberry Silvertip
Blueberry Silvertip reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Silvertip.

Effects

44 people reported 357 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 25%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
PTSD 20%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

58

Avatar for Montana420Baked
Member since 2018
Wonderful flavor like a sweet n sour blueberry in your mouth. Very nice for anxiety and pain, love it!
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CreamyMustard
Member since 2016
This strain is not a subtle hitter, but it's not too overpowering. Of course it's not like I'm smoking through a gravity bong, but steamrollers will definitely get the job done. After the first hit, I instantly started to get a nice, tingly head high. Great euphoric feeling by any means, and an abso...
CreativeEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for jerseygirl86
Member since 2018
I don't know about this strain. The dispensary I can get this from has gone down hill in the past year. But it's not high in THC strain. It's okay. will give you a full body high.
Photos

Avatar for batsoup
Member since 2018
It’s pretty mellow for a hybrid, but that “perfect party” feel of the Silvertip keeps the high rolling. Fantastic for hanging out or watching a flick.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Soc23
Member since 2018
I did like four hits from a joint. I was told it is like sunburn, which I'm great with. This strain messed me up. first extreme nausea coinciding with a rapid heart rate, tingling in the left part of my lips, left a side of my face, warm chest and back. I walked for 2 hours and drank 3 bottles of wa...
ArousedTingly
Avatar for Pretty420milkiss
Member since 2018
But...someone, please, set me straight. My neighborhood disp only labels it as Silvertip. Do all Silvertip strains provide the same type of heady, happy effects? It was also suggested that it may be too energetic for one prone to high energy...any input would be appreciated as I haven't determined t...
ArousedHappy
Avatar for JRD913
Member since 2018
I like it but it definitely leans on the sativa side and I thought it would lean towards an indica for me. I smoked it and it kept me up and with the munchies. 😂 I wasn’t anxious at all and I have a lot of anxiety just couldn’t sleep at all. Now that I know that I wouldn’t use it before bed again.
FocusedHungry