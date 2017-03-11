We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain is not a subtle hitter, but it's not too overpowering. Of course it's not like I'm smoking through a gravity bong, but steamrollers will definitely get the job done. After the first hit, I instantly started to get a nice, tingly head high. Great euphoric feeling by any means, and an abso...
I did like four hits from a joint. I was told it is like sunburn, which I'm great with. This strain messed me up. first extreme nausea coinciding with a rapid heart rate, tingling in the left part of my lips, left a side of my face, warm chest and back. I walked for 2 hours and drank 3 bottles of wa...
But...someone, please, set me straight. My neighborhood disp only labels it as Silvertip. Do all Silvertip strains provide the same type of heady, happy effects? It was also suggested that it may be too energetic for one prone to high energy...any input would be appreciated as I haven't determined t...
I like it but it definitely leans on the sativa side and I thought it would lean towards an indica for me. I smoked it and it kept me up and with the munchies. 😂 I wasn’t anxious at all and I have a lot of anxiety just couldn’t sleep at all. Now that I know that I wouldn’t use it before bed again.