Blueberry Silvertip first took root in Big Sky Country when a Montana Silvertip plant was crossed with the famous indica Blueberry. The result is a smooth, flavorful hybrid that is sweet, fruity and works well for managing pain, anxiety, and migraines.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

44 people reported 357 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 25%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
PTSD 20%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

61

Avatar for Cepmosod
Member since 2015
Blueberry Silvertip is one of the best strains, if not the best, in Washington when it comes to making you feel relaxed, happy, and very creative. It's grown with the insanely fine and vigilant care that Pioneer Nuggets always delivers. Blueberry Silvertip has a distinctly "Blue" and sweet aroma to ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
You are five. Yes, five years old. And you just had a lot of candy. No, no, a BUTTLOAD of candy! And everybody knows what happens to kids on sugar, right? Well, you don’t because you’re five, but you’re about to find out in... 3… 2… 1… The brain has now succumb to the possibilities. The explosion o...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DonutHolschtien
Member since 2015
Upon the first hit, you will be engulfed into a HEAVY head high within seconds, followed by a comfy, relaxing body high about 20-30 minutes in. Very nice high overall. The scent is really unique: primarily a fruity lavender, but with slight musky and earthy undertones. Not very pungent, but a rath...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for okhighcountry
Member since 2015
Great tasting and smoking bud. I enjoyed the body high with little tiredness, unless I sit down and have a big session then I was a little sleepy. Worked great on the pain and no anxiety issues. Awesome strain
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for donkeyshlong
Member since 2014
I got this from Pioneer Nuggets in Seattle and boy did they do a great job! tastes very sweet, blueberry, and hints of floral. good for all day use. nice 50/50 leaves you relaxed and talkative.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Montana Silvertip
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Silvertip

