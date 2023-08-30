This is my 1st time buying from Arete (won't be my last) and this Blueberry Shushie is very impressive. Nice, sticky, mid size buds with a tropical smell. It has a light and fluffy grind, and nice to pack a King Palm Rollie. I took 2 totes, sat it down and let it do it's job. It has a nice smooth fruity flavor on the inhale, but the exhale was pretty strong. I immediately got a relaxing feeling come over my body with a tingle sensation in my head. Not a couch locker but definitely a chill high. This bud is 💯🔥