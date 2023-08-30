Blueberry Slushie reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Slushie.

Blueberry Slushie strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Relaxed

Blueberry Slushie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

Blueberry Slushie reviews

August 30, 2023
It was a great strain
December 28, 2023
strain was very strong. one bong sesh and I was caputz. heavy body high. smells dank. when burning smells like blueberry and gas.
September 15, 2023
To Me Its Average.....
September 9, 2023
This is my 1st time buying from Arete (won't be my last) and this Blueberry Shushie is very impressive. Nice, sticky, mid size buds with a tropical smell. It has a light and fluffy grind, and nice to pack a King Palm Rollie. I took 2 totes, sat it down and let it do it's job. It has a nice smooth fruity flavor on the inhale, but the exhale was pretty strong. I immediately got a relaxing feeling come over my body with a tingle sensation in my head. Not a couch locker but definitely a chill high. This bud is 💯🔥
August 10, 2024
A rush of euphoria after about 10 min that lasts about an hour, then I'm ready to sleep. Not motivated to do anything. Very relaxing on the muscles. A little trippy
November 27, 2024
This is my second time getting this strain. The 1st time was amazing. Great taste even better effects. The second time wasn't amazing, it was just good. The herb was dry and the taste was very harsh. The effects are still there. So it's not so bad. Creativity vibes are easy flowing with this strain good sleep also comes with it.
Yesterday
Gives a great body high about 10 minutes after smoking. Kicked in during a phone call and I felt like I was disassociating or having an out of body experience. Made me hyper focus and fixated, but almost paralyzed feeling. Once the high wears off, definitely need a nap or sleep.
August 7, 2024
Omg it smells and tasted so good! Really enjoyed the effects taste and smell of the strain .

