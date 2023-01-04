When you cross two amazing strains together, you can’t go wrong. It’s a hybrid. Medium green nugs that smell like a fruity cereal in my opinion. Smokes great. Fruity, sweet, light pepper finish. The high comes on a bit slow. It’s been a long time since I said it, but this is a creeper. It gets very relaxed, happy and euphoric but it takes a minute to come on.

