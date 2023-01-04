Blueberry Sundae reviews
Blueberry Sundae strain helps with
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blueberry Sundae reviews
January 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
When you cross two amazing strains together, you can’t go wrong. It’s a hybrid. Medium green nugs that smell like a fruity cereal in my opinion. Smokes great. Fruity, sweet, light pepper finish. The high comes on a bit slow. It’s been a long time since I said it, but this is a creeper. It gets very relaxed, happy and euphoric but it takes a minute to come on.