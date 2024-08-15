Bluegrass
Bluegrass effects are mostly calming.
Bluegrass is a hybrid weed strain bred by Bluegrass Cannabis with stock from AG Seed Co. Bluegrass is a balanced mix of legendary strains Northern Lights and Haze. It grows frosty green and purple buds that exhibit cerebral and corporeal effects. Bluegrass has a floral and fruity aroma with notes of honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bluegrass, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bluegrass strain effects
Bluegrass strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bluegrass strain reviews(2)
n........c
August 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Feels uplifting, would be a 5 star yet it’s not as potent as other strains
P........7
June 11, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Great high !! Long-lasting and that's hard to find thxs