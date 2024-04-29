BlueMeanies
aka Blue Meanies
BlueMeanies effects are mostly calming.
BlueMeanies, also written as Blue Meanies, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Dungeon of Dank Genetics by crossing Chem Cookies (GMO cut) x Platinum Blue Breath. It smells like bad breath in the best way, with savory truffle terps and touches of onion and garlic. It likes to stretch, and grows into lush, deep violet buds with green highlights and ample frosty trichomes that up its THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed BlueMeanies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BlueMeaniesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
BlueMeanies strain effects
BlueMeanies strain flavors
BlueMeanies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop BlueMeanies products near you
Similar to BlueMeanies near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—