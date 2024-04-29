I just bought the 2 gram disposable cart by Splitz ! It’s a 50/50 cart, half Of it is 1 gram of Frosted Fruit Cake. The other side of the cart is 1 gram BlueMeanies, which is why im writing this post. BlueMeanies stays true to it’s “Panaeolus cyanescens” counterpart by providing me with the taste and aroma of freshly picked, ready to dry mushroom smell mixed with your morning breath from not brushing your teeth last night, from the meal of a calzone and garlic knots. I like it’s like the flavor of Garlic Storm times 10 !