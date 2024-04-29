BlueMeanies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain BlueMeanies.
BlueMeanies strain effects
BlueMeanies strain flavors
BlueMeanies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
BlueMeanies reviews
t........0
April 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I just bought the 2 gram disposable cart by Splitz ! It’s a 50/50 cart, half Of it is 1 gram of Frosted Fruit Cake. The other side of the cart is 1 gram BlueMeanies, which is why im writing this post. BlueMeanies stays true to it’s “Panaeolus cyanescens” counterpart by providing me with the taste and aroma of freshly picked, ready to dry mushroom smell mixed with your morning breath from not brushing your teeth last night, from the meal of a calzone and garlic knots. I like it’s like the flavor of Garlic Storm times 10 !