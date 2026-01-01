Bluemosa is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from Blue Cookies × Mimosa, bred by High Neighbors. Testing around 26% THC. This flavorful cultivar blends sweet, berry-forward notes with a gassy citrus kick, creating a rich and vibrant aroma profile. Expect a well-rounded experience that delivers euphoric uplift alongside a relaxed, focused state of mind, making it suitable for both social sessions and creative pursuits. Bluemosa offers a smooth balance of mood elevation and calm, ideal for those seeking both mental clarity and laid-back enjoyment.