  Blue Cookies
Hybrid

4.7 550 reviews

Blue Cookies

aka Blueberry Cookies, Blue GSC

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

358 people reported 2853 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 27%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Reviews

550

Croger152003
Member since 2014
Horny, happy, relaxed, euphoric, deep breathing feels good. (A++.)
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
LemonL
Member since 2016
I just tried this chocolatey tasting leaf for the first time and was able to tell within a very short time that it would become one of my all-time favorites. Slamming head-butt plus great body effects; tingling with pain relief. Relaxed, happy. Possibly the best balance of head and body high I've...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
MrFuzz420
Member since 2016
I actually got a free 1/8 of this strain for signing up with a local delivery club and wow this might be my top three favorite of the "Cookies" strain. It's definitely something that will make you calm and relaxed. Also I must say I'm usually in a lot of pain which I just got use to living with and ...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
keefah
Member since 2014
Holy you-know-what. This is a good every day, all day strain. I think you can smoke as much as you want of it, and it just takes you deeper and deeper into this ultra-relaxed, euphoric state of clarity. Instead of getting bogged and kind of tweaked by a high dose, it's like there is room to just exp...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungry
Ang4dubs
Member since 2016
Absolutely the best strain I have ever smoked, when it's real blue cookies, iam in the Bay Area, and it's easy to find it out here since cookies is all over the bay "thank u berner" anyway helps with pain and sleep and a bunch of other things bottom line is this strain is great and I have. Bad hips ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Blue Cookies
Strain child
Blue Sherbert
child

