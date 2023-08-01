Blulato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blulato.
Blulato strain effects
Blulato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
J........i
August 1, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
This feels like Blue Dream mixed with amphetamines or something. I get a real sativa sensation. I'm a frequent medical user & find I require quite a bit less to feel the effects.
M........n
June 7, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
A nice pleasant indica that’s not quite as heavy as a cake strain but looks just as heavy. Pretty green and dark purple almost black buds with a beautiful triche pattern. I never got the heavy eye sensation that lots of strong indicas give out but was heady enough to help me relax on the couch and forget about my troubles. Versatile strain that’s light enough to stay awake from but can easily help release enough tension for a good sleep.
c........1
July 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Yeah, this is gas! Aroma and flavor is Grape/Berry Gasoline. Immediate sense of euphoria and lightheartedness. Pain relief as well!
r........t
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Not disappointed. Nice grape , berry , gas taste. Hits you quick with relaxation and calm.