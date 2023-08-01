Blulato
aka Blue Lato
Blulato effects are mostly energizing.
Blulato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 S1 and Sin Mint Cookies. This strain is a premium flower product from FloraCal Farms, a brand that delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Blulato is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blulato effects include relaxed, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blulato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Blulato features flavors like grape, berry, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Blulato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blulato is a powerhouse combination of two incredibly loud indica dominant strains that needed to be brought together. It has a blueberry muffin aroma with hints of putrid racetrack gas. It produces greasy trichome covered flowers with vibrant hues of blue, purple, and black scattered throughout. The exotic flavor of the Blulato rewards the palette with hits of grape, berry, and gas. Relax and take the edge off. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blulato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blulato strain effects
Blulato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
