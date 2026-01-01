Bluntz #1 is a flavorful hybrid created from the candy-forward pairing of Zkittlez × Gelato, delivering a rich dessert-like terpene profile and smooth, balanced effects. The aroma is sweet and vibrant, combining sugary fruit candy notes with creamy vanilla and subtle citrus undertones. On the palate, Bluntz #1 brings a burst of tropical candy sweetness followed by creamy, slightly gassy dessert notes that linger after each inhale. The high typically begins with a euphoric cerebral lift that boosts mood and creativity before gradually easing into a relaxing body calm that remains mellow and enjoyable without heavy sedation. With its bold candy flavor and balanced effects, Bluntz #1 is a great choice for relaxing, socializing, or enjoying a flavorful session any time of day. If you’ve tried Bluntz #1, leave a review and let others know what you think!