Bluntz #3 is a candy-forward hybrid created from the flavorful pairing of Zkittlez × Gelato, delivering a rich dessert-like terpene profile and smooth, balanced effects. The aroma bursts with sweet tropical fruit and sugary candy notes layered over creamy vanilla and subtle citrus undertones. On the palate, Bluntz #3 offers a vibrant mix of fruity candy sweetness and creamy gelato-like smoothness with a faint gassy finish that adds depth. The high typically begins with a euphoric cerebral lift that boosts mood and creativity before gradually settling into a mellow, relaxing body calm that remains balanced and enjoyable. With its bold candy terpene profile and well-rounded effects, Bluntz #3 is a great choice for relaxing, socializing, or enjoying a flavorful session any time of day. If you’ve tried Bluntz #3, leave a review and let others know what you think!