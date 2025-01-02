Bob Hope reviews
t........e
January 2, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
I really like this strain. It smells good It taste’s good. It helps with anxiety and mood. I will buy it again!
d........r
January 3, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
this strain was mildly underwhelming for me, then again I'm not the biggest fan of sativa. That said, this strain is great for giving you a giggly experience while still feeling like you can function if you need to, which is surprising for the thc percentage
J........a
December 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
The Bob Hope flower is absolutely stunning—a true visual masterpiece with vibrant, rainbow-like colors that are impossible to ignore. The aroma is captivating, easily one of the best I’ve ever experienced—fresh, sweet, and utterly delightful. When I smoked it, it went above and beyond my expectations. The flavor was rich, the effects were smooth yet uplifting, and it left me feeling like I was walking on sunshine. This strain is everything and more—highly recommend it for anyone looking for a top-tier experience!
e........y
November 23, 2024
Focused
Really chill strain. It shut my brain off and helped with my anxiety.