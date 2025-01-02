stock photo similar to Bob Hope
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Bob Hope
Bob Hope is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics. Bob Hope is a unique modern sativa hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Super Lemon Haze x Durban Biscotti. Bob Hope averages 28% THC. Bob Hope is a sativa without a terpinolene profile. We're still learning more about Bob Hope, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bob HopeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bob Hope strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bob Hope products near you
Similar to Bob Hope near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bob Hope strain reviews5
Read all reviews
t........e
January 2, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
d........r
January 3, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
J........a
December 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy