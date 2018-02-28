We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bodega Bubblegum.
Reviews
3
_OTG
Member since 2018
Unique taste, smell, and color. This stuff has the word "bubblegum" in its name for a reason -- it has strong hints of bubblegum in both the smell and taste. I was skeptical until my budtender popped open an eighth, which is when it hit me like a bazooka joe. This stuff is worth trying just for t...
Form: Terp sauce
THC: 76%
Brand: Canamo
Oh my word. Such a complex aroma/taste that really comes thru in this terp sauce. I can't even begin to explain it. It's like sweet tarts. Now there's some confusion on the labeling, stating it's Indiana Bubble but dispensary had it as Bodega Bubblegum. I can...