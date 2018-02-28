ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bodega Bubblegum reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bodega Bubblegum.

Reviews

3

Avatar for _OTG
Member since 2018
Unique taste, smell, and color. This stuff has the word "bubblegum" in its name for a reason -- it has strong hints of bubblegum in both the smell and taste. I was skeptical until my budtender popped open an eighth, which is when it hit me like a bazooka joe. This stuff is worth trying just for t...
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Form: Terp sauce THC: 76% Brand: Canamo Oh my word. Such a complex aroma/taste that really comes thru in this terp sauce. I can't even begin to explain it. It's like sweet tarts. Now there's some confusion on the labeling, stating it's Indiana Bubble but dispensary had it as Bodega Bubblegum. I can...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
