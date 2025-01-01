stock photo similar to Bogota
Bogota
Bogota is a hybrid cannabis strain from Cookies and Lemonnade, released as part of their Medellin line. It combines Medellin with GG4 for one of the frostiest strains yet—bag appeal is unmatched here. It has the gas, sweetness, and funk of its parents, packed into green buds laced with violet and orange accents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bogota, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
