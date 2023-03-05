Bohemian Soap
Bohemian Soap
BhS
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Aroused
Blueberry
Berry
Chemical
Bohemian Soap effects are mostly energizing.
Bohemian Soap strain effects
Bohemian Soap strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Spasticity
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bohemian Soap strain reviews(1)
j........0
March 5, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Anxious
I love cannabis because it makes me so hornty that I don’t want to go without. This strain. Is like I would call a Nucking Futs level strain. Some up upper room kinda shit. Let me Quit cuz I get cray McCray cray Jenkins Johnson, first name Krackiesha. Love you kids and Rockin Robyn