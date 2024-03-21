Bombshell reviews
c........4
March 21, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Really nice strain, hits harder than prime Mike Tyson it has a sour gassy fruity taste to it. Its amazing. Helps literally all of my mental issues, very heady high and a nice body high with it. P.S This strain is also called "Brazilian Bombshell" 11/10 its really great
h........e
Yesterday
Relaxed
Uplifted
21% Smells like chocolate caramel, tastes like spicy cabbage, and tingles like Skittlez. Pairs well with a pastry stout.
y........e
October 28, 2024
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Very potent smell! After a few hits I realized I was stoned af! Really good smell and taste. To me it hit smoothly. I became very talkative yet mellow lol. Definitely a great strain for sure.