Bombshell
Bombshell is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nana Pie and Joe’s Lemonade. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bombshell is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freedom Green, the average price of Bombshell typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bombshell’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bombshell, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bombshell strain effects
Bombshell strain reviews
c........4
March 21, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
y........e
October 28, 2024
Creative
Happy
Talkative
h........e
Yesterday
Relaxed
Uplifted