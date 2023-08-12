Got it from a Social Club in Sevilla as nice purple Nuggets. Rock hard and coated in Trichomes. The Buds were dark purple and smelled like a dark cherry Berry mix. Rolled .5g and whith the first toke i got hit by a Tastetruck! Never had a Strain thats that tasty and rich in flavour. Smoked the berryflavours are even stronger than from the Bud. After the half i felt allready quite relaxed and got that Couchlook. As a Medical User i was quite happy to find a strain that gets me stoned like 20 years ago… For me it plays in the same league as runtz, gelatto and GSC! If you can get your fingers on those purple rocks TRY IT!