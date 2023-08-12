Bompton Berries
Bompton Berries effects are mostly calming.
Bompton Berries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Bomb #1. Bompton Berries is named after the slang term for Compton, a city in Los Angeles known for its hip-hop culture and gang activity. Bompton Berries has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with hints of earthy and skunky undertones. Bompton Berries is 21-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bompton Berries effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giddy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bompton Berries when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Bompton Berries features flavors like fruity, earthy and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bompton Berries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Bompton Berries may leave you feeling calm, cozy, and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bompton Berries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
