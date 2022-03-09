Bon Bons reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bon Bons.
Bon Bons reviews
o........e
March 9, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Nice! Relaxing…mellowed my aches and pains….maybe less fatigue felt…happy mood
c........4
April 4, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I’ve tried many different strains and this has earned its spot in my list of all time favorites next to gelatos and kush mintz the bon bon being crossed with Gelato 41 and triple kush makes for a wonderful daytime smoke or perfect for relaxing after a long day at work. Must try at least once.
m........7
March 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
Look I smoke a lot of sacks of smoke and I’ll tell you straight up this is an all right sack Wouldn’t say it’s the best would definitely not say it’s the worst would give it a try if your weed entrepreneurs such as myself my favorite thing about it was definitely the Flavor sack o smoke out
T........d
March 17, 2022
Relaxed
Very dusty. Hard hitter. Throat burns. But that's a good thing. Seems to be a creeper. Or for me anyways. But it's hard for me to review. I can go through a Gram FECO or RSO in a day or eat 200MG moose balls like nothing. But it's nothing to be proud of. I have non alcoholic fatty and enlarged liver.
s........d
June 6, 2022
decent smoke. tastes like dusty flowers. a lovely clear headed creative high. I do alot of drawing and coloring. this strain is good for that.
S........0
June 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Decent head high happy feelings little rough smoking not terrible though super nice rolled preroll from clover
d........4
October 28, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Beautiful coloring, steady smooth smoke, HIGHly recommend.
T........s
October 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
flavor was interesting for a cartridge