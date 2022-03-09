Bon Bons
aka Bon Bon, BonBon
Bon Bons, also known as "Bon Bon," is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. Bon Bons is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bon Bons effects include feelings of creativity, relaxation, and can envoke tingly sensations. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bon Bons when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by 1904 Genetics, Bon Bons features flavors like apricot, butter and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bon Bons typically ranges from $30-$40 for 1/8. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bon Bons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
