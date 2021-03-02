Boomtown reviews
Boomtown strain effects
Boomtown strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Seizures
M........t
March 2, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great head high. You start feeling the sedative feeling on the back of neck after the second rip. I will say drink plenty water because this does give you dry mouth like a mutha!! Makes you hungry as well. Very good strain from Curaleaf /Top shelf Tier.
M........5
May 6, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Glad to see this on here finally - One of my fave flowers. It makes me suupper relaxed but up-lifted and not "glued". i love this one for chill-sit down activities like art.
D........2
April 28, 2022
11% THC might have been good 30 years ago, but Times have changed. Could probably smoke on this all day and not get high hahahaha!!
S........h
March 22, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Boom Town is a combination of Cannaventure’s Las Vegas Triangle Kush and the Stardawg male responsible for so many Greenpoint Seeds classics. Taste is like sour citrus with a little chem pine and skunk #1 on the back drop..Bomb hybrid, hard to tell which way lean though. 50/50
B........1
February 13, 2021
🔥 strain potent and good looking nugs. Sure as hell keeps you stuck.
B........0
January 30, 2021
looks good...