Boomtown is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg with Las Vegas Triangle Kush. This strain produces a potent head high that gives way to a feeling of sedation you can feel throughout your body. Boom Town features a vibrant citrus flavor profile with undertones of diesel and pine. The aroma is skunky and sour. Consumers who have enjoyed Boomtown say it's best to pair this strain with plenty of water to combat the effects of cottonmouth. This strain can be found in both flower and concentrate forms. Growers say Boomtown has an average flowering time of 60-70 days and can be grown both indoors and outdoors. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Boomtown, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.