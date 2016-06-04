ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bootlegger
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bootlegger

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.3 7 reviews

Bootlegger

Bootlegger

Bootlegger is a potent cross of AK-47 and Gupta Kush. The front-end parentage of AK-47 offers famous potency, but the addition of Gupta Kush improves bud growth and structure, leading to pungent, oily colas that mature in about 8 to 9 weeks. Expect a sweet, earthy aroma with effects distinct to hybrid crosses: creative, cerebral, and mood lifting, along with the functional sedation common among many OG strains.

 

Reviews

7

more reviews
write a review

Find Bootlegger nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bootlegger nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Gupta Kush
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Bootlegger

Products with Bootlegger

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bootlegger nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Chem Jong Ill, Afternoon Delight, Slazerbeam, Blueberry Muffins, and More
New Strains Alert: Chem Jong Ill, Afternoon Delight, Slazerbeam, Blueberry Muffins, and More