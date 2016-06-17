This famous indica-dominant strain is a homage to the neurosurgeon and medicinal marijuana advocate, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The folks at Colorado Seed Inc. wanted to honor Dr. Gupta with an old-school indica that was versatile and potent. With a genetic pedigree based in Ghost OG Kush and Blue Moonshine, this strain is as heady as it is sedative, offering ideal effects for chronic pain or restlessness. This genetic cross also strengthened the plant’s structure and yield making it an ideal cross for breeders seeking these stout attributes.