ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bordello
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bordello

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.4 96 reviews

Bordello

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

Bordello

Bordello is a strain that is slightly indica-dominant in makeup, but it also provides patients with a heavy dose of sativa-like mental effects. This strain hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. While this cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted, it definitely knocks out all mental focus, so save it for a day that’s free of pressing plans. Bordello’s flowers will be loose with some curly leaves and have a subtle fruit and herb aroma.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

77 people reported 646 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 38%
Tingly 31%
Pain 38%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 29%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

96

Show all

Avatar for Bacon420
Member since 2013
I'm usually a strong Indica user but today I decided to get silly and try Bordello! It's spongy and sticky with red and orange hairs. As we brought it home (sealed in a plastic bag within a closed paper bag) the smell of this stuff filled the car! It was like the smell of a fine cup of coffee or ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for crazydoglady
Member since 2016
ALL TIME FAVORITE STRAIN. I am bipolar and I have massive mood swings that can make me spiral into depression and anxiety. this strain is what has helped me the most with stabilizing my mood, and helps me cope. very good for helping you through anxiety attacks and crying spells.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JourneyAlee
Member since 2017
Thumbs enthusiastically up for IIH/PTC pain! I've searched for years to find a strain that makes any notable difference in my "normal" everyday pain level. When I read about BORDELLO, it sounded like porn for chronic pain and I wondered if it could possibly be what it's described to be. Unfortunat...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for fantasylife
Member since 2015
Great nerve pain relief from my neuropathy! I can function again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for EdwardGENX
Member since 2015
I believe this to be one of my top of the list indicas for medical. It keeps me relaxed and calm when I eat my meals it helps me get the hunger I need to eat when on meds yet lets me relax my stomach after I eat for another 30-45 minutes which by then I'm calm and watching a good movie or enjoying t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Bordello nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bordello nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Bordello

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bordello nearby.

Good reads

Show all

24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere