Bordello reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bordello.

Effects

77 people reported 646 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 38%
Tingly 31%
Pain 38%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 29%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

91

Avatar for leemec
Member since 2016
I personally hate this strain. It spikes my paranoia and gives me a headache. I bought it to try and help me sleep but I get so anxious on it I can’t. It gives me super munchies and wicked cotton mouth to boot. Not a favorite.
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for BackWoodLuv
Member since 2018
The taste is overwhelmingly bad. The effects are 9/10. But the taste is the worst I’ve ever had. Taste like hemp seed oil.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for arin0991
Member since 2019
The taste isn't the best, but the effects are great. Super relaxed right now
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for calculaura
Member since 2019
First 15 minutes of my high: Paranoid, dizzy, and tingly. After that: Relaxed, sleepy, hungry, and dry eyes. I ate a snack and slept like a baby.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Photos

Avatar for angmyers
Member since 2018
Strain doesn’t seem to affect me.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for xDdAaVvEex
Member since 2019
Relaxing without being sedating. Creativity is boosted a lot, but concentration is a bit tougher
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Bbbaileyj
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepyTingly