This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 38%
Tingly 31%
Pain 38%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 29%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%
leemec
Member since 2016
I personally hate this strain. It spikes my paranoia and gives me a headache. I bought it to try and help me sleep but I get so anxious on it I can’t. It gives me super munchies and wicked cotton mouth to boot. Not a favorite.