Boriaz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Hindu Kush x Zkittlez. This strain crosses the generational weed divide, bringing the wisdom of the old with the boldness of the young, with flavor and tingling effects in abundance. Boriaz plants grow into big, green buds, with a thick, opaque coat of trichomes and amber hairs.