Brain Freeze

Hybrid
THC 18%CBG 1%Caryophyllene

Brain Freeze potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Brain Freeze is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Brain Freeze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Similar to Brain Freeze

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Brain Freeze reviews

Brain Freeze terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Brain Freeze is caryophyllene, followed by limonene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Caryophyllene (pepper)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Myrcene(herbal)

Strain spotlight

