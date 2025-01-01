Brass Tracks
Brass Tracks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and TK91. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Brass Tracks is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Brass Tracks features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Brass Tracks typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Brass Tracks’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brass Tracks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
