Brazil Amazonia is a potent Brazilian landrace collected by World of Seeds. They chose a unique phenotype that flowers early and remains squat, making it a desirable cut for incognito outdoor growers. This 90% sativa-dominant strain has stimulating effects that burst forth, exhausting the limbs and mind to a point of relaxation and appetite stimulation. Brazil Amazonia emits a musky, woody aroma that has hints of bittersweet fruit. 

Avatar for BobbyBluBlan
Member since 2017
this is by far the most amazing bud I have used 2 hits in and ALL of the days stress fall to the way side for me it was a light heady/body buzz but not anything for someone who wants that full on stoney feeling, but this strain has a full dose of F*&k it!!!!!! if you need something to melt away the ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for capacity38
Member since 2017
Brazil Landrace. Wonderful sativa. Very energetic. This and Columbian Gold are the current sativa go-to.
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for neurodeep
Member since 2018
Very cerebral and you can stay focused. NB: vaped at 170 C to avoid CBN.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ebc56423
Member since 2016
I grew this strain a while back and it was pretty great! It isn't 90% sativa though the buds are huge and very dense like an indica. That being said the high is still awesome! More of a head high but still good for a body buzz and good for my chronic pain. My favorite thing about this strain is the ...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
I grew this strain about a year ago and reviewed it as I do all strains we grow. It was difficult to start from seed and didn't thrive very well- got maybe 3 decent plants out of 5 seeds.Not very big or impressive and nothing to rave over either. We probably cloned it a few times and we didn't conti...
Relaxed
