I grew this strain a while back and it was pretty great! It isn't 90% sativa though the buds are huge and very dense like an indica. That being said the high is still awesome! More of a head high but still good for a body buzz and good for my chronic pain. My favorite thing about this strain is the ...
I do not understand why they are classified as sativa. It is a tremendous Indica. It is definitely my favorite plant for the afternoon. Its sedative power and clear mind is incredible. This will be my grass base. But please, it's not sativa. 75% Indica / 25% Sativa.
this is by far the most amazing bud I have used 2 hits in and ALL of the days stress fall to the way side for me it was a light heady/body buzz but not anything for someone who wants that full on stoney feeling, but this strain has a full dose of F*&k it!!!!!! if you need something to melt away ...
I grew this strain about a year ago and reviewed it as I do all strains we grow. It was difficult to start from seed and didn't thrive very well- got maybe 3 decent plants out of 5 seeds.Not very big or impressive and nothing to rave over either. We probably cloned it a few times and we didn't conti...