Avatar for mhuscher
Member since 2015
One of my favorite sativa strains! I germinated this strain from seed and in only a few days... she is growing strong.... can’t wait to see how see grows!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for neurodeep
Member since 2018
Very cerebral and you can stay focused. NB: vaped at 170 C to avoid CBN.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ebc56423
Member since 2016
I grew this strain a while back and it was pretty great! It isn't 90% sativa though the buds are huge and very dense like an indica. That being said the high is still awesome! More of a head high but still good for a body buzz and good for my chronic pain. My favorite thing about this strain is the ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for capacity38
Member since 2017
Brazil Landrace. Wonderful sativa. Very energetic. This and Columbian Gold are the current sativa go-to.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for kafkaschlossssssss
Member since 2017
I do not understand why they are classified as sativa. It is a tremendous Indica. It is definitely my favorite plant for the afternoon. Its sedative power and clear mind is incredible. This will be my grass base. But please, it's not sativa. 75% Indica / 25% Sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BobbyBluBlan
Member since 2017
this is by far the most amazing bud I have used 2 hits in and ALL of the days stress fall to the way side for me it was a light heady/body buzz but not anything for someone who wants that full on stoney feeling, but this strain has a full dose of F*&amp;k it!!!!!! if you need something to melt away ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for OHBOY
Member since 2014
A very diverse/different texture, taste of sweet berries and pine. Great hit!! OH BOY!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
I grew this strain about a year ago and reviewed it as I do all strains we grow. It was difficult to start from seed and didn't thrive very well- got maybe 3 decent plants out of 5 seeds.Not very big or impressive and nothing to rave over either. We probably cloned it a few times and we didn't conti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed