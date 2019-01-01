ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Breakout brings a diesel fuel aroma alongside sweet and fruity notes, making for a downright delicious strain from the Gage Green Group. Bred by crossing Blue Diesel with Joseph OG, Breakout produces sticky lime green buds with a powerful nose and quality bag appeal. The high will put you in a total state of bliss where you can’t be bothered.

 

