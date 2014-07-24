ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Diesel

Blue Diesel

Daughter of indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant NYC Diesel, Blue Diesel (also known as Blue City Diesel) produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.

2990 reported effects from 373 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 32%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for StarlingDarling
Member since 2015
I find Blue diesel to be really uplifting while offering a good amount of body high that melts away nerve pain; while also easing away mental tension Without creating too much brain fog.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
O my, this strain never disappoints. My fav daytime buds only 2nd to Cinex & Harlequin (fav of all time). Always eliminates all migraine pain, nausea & stress. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (a must). Body high perfect. Head buzz strong but not too much. Vaping def opens up the Blueberry smell & taste which ma...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
It's like being a child again. This strain picks you up like mom/dad did, then sets you in a bath of euphoria, and you just get to sit there and bask in it. Your mind and body simultaneously relax. Your stresses get scrubbed away and now everything makes you laugh. Oh, you see that rubber duck float...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TallOrange
Member since 2014
Blue City Diesel is always my best yielded, purplest nugged, and one of the most pungent.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
An immediate on-set of euphoria, happiness, a sense of light heartedness that makes me want to giggle. Very pleasant smoke! Very tasty. I taste the distinct diesel chemical like taste on exhale. On inhale and exhale the taste is over all very sweet. The smoke is very easy on my throat and lungs (tho...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Leafly flower for Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
More talkativeLeafly flower for FPOG
FPOG
More upliftingLeafly flower for Space Candy
Space Candy
More creativeLeafly flower for Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket
More focusingLeafly flower for Sour Kush
Sour Kush
More gigglyLeafly flower for Phantom Cookies
Phantom Cookies
More talkativeLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More euphoricLeafly flower for Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha
More giggly
Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Diesel
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone
child

