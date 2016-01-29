Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Had to try this one as it shares a name with me. I had really high hopes. I was not disappointed. Not much of a cough fan typically, however this blend is quite good. Pretty little popcorn buds tasting of berries. Very cerebral high for me and a bit euphoric. Would not recommend for anyone with high...
New to site & med cann and this site has been the most help getting started. BBC surprised me first for the rich berry flavor but the light......but cool buzz but still very functional. Going through back for a supply.
had the pleasure to enjoy this strain today. really good, its more in the head the first half and then a relaxing throughout the body. and the taste well lets say enjoyable not tolerant. 5 out of 5 is where my rating stays
Today I smoke a blend called Brian Berry Couch and it was great. I have been in high spirits already for the past couple day so this enhanced euphoria significantly. I danced, I sang, and I had a great idea to start a blog and even researched yearly cost
One year ago, I got on a healthy kick yet a...
Tried this today and was pretty impressed. Nice berry smell, and it tastes like a flower garden. It's very sedating but at the same time energizing. Very nice sativa like buzz, makes me wanna do productive stuff but the indica lingers in the back and I feel lazy too. A lot of euphoria which doesn't ...
Picked up an eighth of this yesterday, nice dense frosty buds. Smells a little sweet, vaped about 0.1g in my Flowerpot at 700, taste is sweeter and a bit like raspberry.
Nice eye slouch, slight body tingle, strangely energizing though. Slight dissociation feelings too.