Brian Berry Cough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brian Berry Cough.

Reviews

34

Avatar for ZoRose95
Member since 2019
Even when I had a head cold I could smoke this without hacking. Love the smooth taste and the slightly sleepy feeling that follows. 8/10
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for UncleBud83
Member since 2018
Had to try this one as it shares a name with me. I had really high hopes. I was not disappointed. Not much of a cough fan typically, however this blend is quite good. Pretty little popcorn buds tasting of berries. Very cerebral high for me and a bit euphoric. Would not recommend for anyone with high...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Gods_pharmacy
Member since 2018
New to site &amp; med cann and this site has been the most help getting started. BBC surprised me first for the rich berry flavor but the light......but cool buzz but still very functional. Going through back for a supply.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Nick57
Member since 2018
had the pleasure to enjoy this strain today. really good, its more in the head the first half and then a relaxing throughout the body. and the taste well lets say enjoyable not tolerant. 5 out of 5 is where my rating stays
Avatar for ChubbyMermaidMadame
Member since 2015
Today I smoke a blend called Brian Berry Couch and it was great. I have been in high spirits already for the past couple day so this enhanced euphoria significantly. I danced, I sang, and I had a great idea to start a blog and even researched yearly cost One year ago, I got on a healthy kick yet a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for SunshineGurl
Member since 2016
Great hybrid! I’m so happy &amp; relaxed, my eyelids are almost touching as I write this lol but not ready for bed yet ... just enjoying the ride ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for miketysonlookalike
Member since 2018
Tried this today and was pretty impressed. Nice berry smell, and it tastes like a flower garden. It's very sedating but at the same time energizing. Very nice sativa like buzz, makes me wanna do productive stuff but the indica lingers in the back and I feel lazy too. A lot of euphoria which doesn't ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chimaera
Member since 2014
Picked up an eighth of this yesterday, nice dense frosty buds. Smells a little sweet, vaped about 0.1g in my Flowerpot at 700, taste is sweeter and a bit like raspberry. Nice eye slouch, slight body tingle, strangely energizing though. Slight dissociation feelings too.
EnergeticTinglyUplifted