Bridesmaid is an indica-leaning hybrid, most commonly bred from Wedding Cake × Jealousy, with THC levels typically ranging from 18–24% and occasionally testing higher depending on the batch. This dessert-style cultivar delivers a rich, terpene-forward profile of sweet vanilla cake and creamy dough layered with subtle berry notes and a light gassy finish. Expect a balanced yet relaxing experience, beginning with a euphoric, mood-lifting head high that gently settles into a calm, full-body relaxation. Smooth, flavorful, and slightly sedating at higher doses, Bridesmaid is ideal for unwinding, social relaxation, or enjoying a sweet, indulgent smoke. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!