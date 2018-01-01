Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Solid 2g bud, light pale color covered in sugary crystals. Actually seems to sparkle under the light! Satisfying snap of the stem indicating its well cured status. Sweet taste resulted in a mild and pleasant smoke. Effects were uplifting and very talkative, a great social weed!
This existential bud right here has got my vibes set to the level of peace ✌️ no wonder they call it “bright moments” cuz this moment right here.... is the dankiest, most stellar mind high I’ve ever experienced. Only downside is I spilled it all over my couch 😕