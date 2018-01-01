Bright Moments by Gage Green Group is a delicious cross of heirloom Grape Stomper genetics. Created by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG, Gage Green fashions an incredibly frosty and potent strain with a generous yield for attentive growers. This strain’s loud grape fragrance is as alluring as it is pungent, and the effects hit strong, rushing directly to the head. These effects expel stress and clear the mind, replacing cares and concerns with bright euphoria.
