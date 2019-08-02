- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
From Divine Genetics comes Bubba Cookies, a cross of Bubba Kush and GSC with dense, resinous buds. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and hashy, with a high that can leave you floating in a heavy high for hours.
Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.
