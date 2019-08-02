ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

Bubba Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

From Divine Genetics comes Bubba Cookies, a cross of Bubba Kush and GSC with dense, resinous buds. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and hashy, with a high that can leave you floating in a heavy high for hours.

2

Avatar for arrow256
Member since 2019
Great body high.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for smit1nea
Member since 2019
Great strain for daytime or evening relaxation. Heavy body high eventually encourages sleepiness.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Bubba Kush
GSC
Bubba Cookies