Bubba Tom Hayes reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Tom Hayes.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Dankyy_Davee
Member since 2018
Experienced Bubba Tom Hill/Hayes in form of concentrate, wax. Taste was very light but flavorful..like a earthy sweet kush taste. Head high was first to take place..focused while at ease. Euphoric after 2nd dab. 💯
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for GLF17
Member since 2017
I got this "Bubba Tom Hill" from Euflora 3D in Denver and it is excellent. One of my new favorite strains! Very nice euphoric feeling but not too upbeat.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for keldrig
Member since 2015
I got some Bubba Tom "Hill" at Elements in Boulder, which is their name for this strain. It's a very potent Sativa-dominant hybrid with a great floaty buzz and a potent scent very similar to really good Dubya Diesel. Highly recommended!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for pigasusmedia
Member since 2016
Nice sativa-dom hybrid. I had the wax from Native Roots. Definitely euphoric, as opposed to say the Sweet Tooth shatter I had last that was also sativa-dom, but didn't feel as euphoric.
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
User uploaded image of Bubba Tom Hayes
User uploaded image of Bubba Tom Hayes
Avatar for bosieboy
Member since 2014
This strain makes everything feel like it's ok. Massive points in the euphoria department. Great for day or night.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dislodge112
Member since 2015
giggly
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Knwldge
Member since 2015
I never heard about this strain till a couple weeks ago and thought the guy was getting this confused with bubba kush but then checked it out and realized this is a new strain. Top shelf shit right here, from the smell which has a sort of sweet citrus mix to it to the smoke which is a good relaxed h...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxed