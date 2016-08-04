We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Tom Hayes.
Reviews
8
Dankyy_Davee
Member since 2018
Experienced Bubba Tom Hill/Hayes in form of concentrate, wax. Taste was very light but flavorful..like a earthy sweet kush taste. Head high was first to take place..focused while at ease. Euphoric after 2nd dab. 💯
I got some Bubba Tom "Hill" at Elements in Boulder, which is their name for this strain. It's a very potent Sativa-dominant hybrid with a great floaty buzz and a potent scent very similar to really good Dubya Diesel. Highly recommended!
I never heard about this strain till a couple weeks ago and thought the guy was getting this confused with bubba kush but then checked it out and realized this is a new strain. Top shelf shit right here, from the smell which has a sort of sweet citrus mix to it to the smoke which is a good relaxed h...