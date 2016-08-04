ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubba Tom Hayes
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bubba Tom Hayes

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 9 reviews

Bubba Tom Hayes

aka Bubba Tom Haze

Bubba Tom Hayes

Bubba Tom Hayes is a hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with a select Haze variety that was bred by Tom Hill. The hybrid tends to be Haze-dominant with a sweet, herb flavor that mixes with musky Kush undertones. The effects tend to be led by the sativa genetics as well, inciting uplifting cerebral activity that eventually fades to a relaxing body effect. The Bubba Kush influence helps speed up the flowering cycle, allowing Bubba Tom Hayes to finish in around 10 weeks when cultivated indoors.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for Knwldge
Member since 2015
I never heard about this strain till a couple weeks ago and thought the guy was getting this confused with bubba kush but then checked it out and realized this is a new strain. Top shelf shit right here, from the smell which has a sort of sweet citrus mix to it to the smoke which is a good relaxed h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for GLF17
Member since 2017
I got this "Bubba Tom Hill" from Euflora 3D in Denver and it is excellent. One of my new favorite strains! Very nice euphoric feeling but not too upbeat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for bosieboy
Member since 2014
This strain makes everything feel like it's ok. Massive points in the euphoria department. Great for day or night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dankyy_Davee
Member since 2018
Experienced Bubba Tom Hill/Hayes in form of concentrate, wax. Taste was very light but flavorful..like a earthy sweet kush taste. Head high was first to take place..focused while at ease. Euphoric after 2nd dab. 💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for keldrig
Member since 2015
I got some Bubba Tom "Hill" at Elements in Boulder, which is their name for this strain. It's a very potent Sativa-dominant hybrid with a great floaty buzz and a potent scent very similar to really good Dubya Diesel. Highly recommended!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Bubba Tom Hayes nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubba Tom Hayes nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Bubba Tom Hayes
User uploaded image of Bubba Tom Hayes

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Bubba Tom Hayes

Products with Bubba Tom Hayes

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bubba Tom Hayes nearby.