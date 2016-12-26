Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba's Bitch.
Reviews
2
kingsdg
Member since 2017
I was hot boxing in my car and it creeped on me like Bill Cosby’s case. But for real, very relaxing strain gave me a sense of enlightenment. I recommend for when you just want to chill on the couch watching ufo sightings.