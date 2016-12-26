Bubba’s Bitch is a proprietary cross from Garrett Gardens out of Dewitt, Michigan. This indica-dominant hybrid is a lovingly handcrafted cross of Bubba Kush and 517 Headband, which was then backcrossed for stability and potency. It inherits both parents’ aromas, reeking of diesel and skunk with a slight fruitiness intermixed. When combusted, the exhale is earthy and smooth, leading to relaxing, painkilling effects that are suited for conquering migraines, restlessness, or loss of appetite.