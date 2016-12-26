ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Bubba's Bitch
Indica

Bubba’s Bitch is a proprietary cross from Garrett Gardens out of Dewitt, Michigan. This indica-dominant hybrid is a lovingly handcrafted cross of Bubba Kush and 517 Headband, which was then backcrossed for stability and potency. It inherits both parents’ aromas, reeking of diesel and skunk with a slight fruitiness intermixed. When combusted, the exhale is earthy and smooth, leading to relaxing, painkilling effects that are suited for conquering migraines, restlessness, or loss of appetite. 

I was hot boxing in my car and it creeped on me like Bill Cosby’s case. But for real, very relaxing strain gave me a sense of enlightenment. I recommend for when you just want to chill on the couch watching ufo sightings.
Headband
Bubba Kush
